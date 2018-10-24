President Rodrigo Duterte is set to confer the National Artist awards to seven individuals in a ceremony in Malacanang on Wednesday.

Those who will receive the prestigious awards include Francisco Ma?osa for Architecture; Eric de Guia aka Kidlat Tahimik for Film; and Ramon Muzones and Resil B. Mojares, both for Literature.

Muzones, who died in 1992, wrote his works in Hiligaynon. His most famous work, Margosatubig: The Story of Salagunting, was translated into English around six years ago.

The other awardees are Ryan Cayabyab for Music; Amelia Lape?a Bonifacio for Theater; and Lauro "Larry" Alacala for Visual Arts.

The Order of National Artists (Orden ng Pambansang Alagad ng Sining) is the highest national recognition given to Filipino individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts. Celerina Monte/DMS