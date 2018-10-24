President Rodrigo Duterte failed to visit the wake of nine massacred farmers in Sagay Negros Occidental on Tuesday due to bad weather.

Duterte was supposed to proceed to Sagay after his trip to Camarines Sur where he visited the wake of a policeman who was killed in an ambush last week.

Duterte went to the wake of Police officer 1 Ralph Jayson D. Vida in Naga City.

Vida was one of the three policemen killed in an ambush of the convoy of Food and Drug Administration official in Lupi, Camarines Sur on October 18.

"Due to inclement weather," Duterte's trip in Sagay did not push through, Palace said.

The nine sugar farmers were killed Saturday evening in Hacienda Nene allegedly by the communist New People's Army. Celerina Monte/DMS