At least 1o people died in a collision between a passenger van and a commuter jeepney in General Santos City Monday afternoon, police said.

Eight people in the van and two on the jeepney perished, said Senior Superintendent Raul Supiter, General Santos City police chief. Supiter said the van's driver, James Empero, was cradling his child who was among the casualties.

At least five others were injured but two are in critical condition, said Supiter in a text message.

He said the mishap occurred along the national highway in Barangay Batomelong at around 3:45 p.m.

Supiter said the van, which was headed to Davao City, overtook a vehicle along the curve of the highway

and hit the jeepney bound for the city.

The jeepney had an undetermined number of passengers and came from Malungon town in Saranggani. DMS