Malacanang asked on Monday the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to substantiate its allegation to prove the P6.8 billion illegal drugs contained in magnetic lifters slipped past the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement amid the exchanges between PDEA and BOC over illegal drugs.

"There is a need for hard evidence. You cannot just speculate," he said in a radio interview.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino earlier said Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena should be held liable if proven the illegal drugs shipment has managed to enter the country without being detected by the BOC.

The illegal drugs were allegedly contained in empty magnetic lifters recovered in Cavite months ago.

PDEA has said illegal drugs recovered in recent operations in Metro Manila allegedly matched with the substance recovered from the lifters.

But Lapena, in a statement, expressed doubt on the scientific analysis made by PDEA as the agency did not categorically answer the question on whether or not the four magnetic lifters contained shabu.

“In fact, public officials like us should not engage on public bickering, much more hurling unfounded allegations, since we are all supposed to be coordinating and working as one in order to achieve President Duterte’s dream, the Filipino people’s dream, of a drug-free Philippines," Lapena said in his earlier statement.

Panelo said Duterte has been monitoring the exchanges between PDEA and BOC.

But he said what is important is to raid those places where the supposed illegal drugs were brought assuming that shabu did enter the country. Celerina Monte/DMS