Malacanang on Monday said they respect the decision of Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 148 denying the motion submitted by the Department of Justice to arrest Senator Antonio Trillanes IV in relation to his criminal charge for coup d'etat.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said they have yet to receive a copy of the ruling.

“The Palace respects the constitutional independence of the Judiciary and it will continue to do so. As we have said, the Executive Branch has and will always bow down to the majesty of the law, and it will not think twice in doing the same for this particular case,” Panelo said in a statement.

“In the same way, we welcome its affirmation of the validity of the proclamation issued by the President as it signifies that this administration is not engaged in the political persecution of its critics but is only enforcing the law against anyone who goes against its command,” Panelo said.

He added that the administration will address the issue “head on” in the proper forum unlike the opposition who unfairly appeals to the pity of the public.

Panelo said the ruling already suggested that Trillanes’ case is unique.

“Insofar as we are concerned, however, the first jeopardy has not yet been validly terminated since the dismissal of the case for coup d'etat was based on a void executive grant. Therefore, existing legal remedies under the law may be availed of, considering especially the said court’s confirmation that Presidential Proclamation No. 572 (s. 2018) is legal,” he said.

Panelo said the Office of the President will not pre-empt the Department of Justice or the Office of the Solicitor General from deciding which legal course it deems necessary to undertake relative to Trillanes’ case.

“Accordingly, we will leave it to these offices to evaluate the available remedies, as well as to determine which steps may be endeavored, before the appropriate courts of law,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS