Malacanang welcomed the results of a survey by Social Weather Stations ( SWS) showing the net satisfaction rating of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet rising from 25 percent to 32 percent in September.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo since the survey was done when inflation climbed to 6.7 percent in September, it showed " our people, indeed, recognize and appreciate the efforts of the Administration in stabilizing the prices of basic commodities."

SWS said in the survey, released on Friday, net satisfaction rating of the Cabinet rose from moderate to good in Balance Luzon, up by 11 points from +23 in June to +34 in September.

It stayed moderate in Mindanao, up by 8 points from +21 in June to +29 in September, SWS said.

It also stayed moderate in Metro Manila, down by 5 points from +28 in June to +23 in September and it stayed good in the Visayas, up by 6 points from +32 in June to +38 in September, added SWS.

The survey, which was done from September 15-23 interviewed 1,500 in person. DMS