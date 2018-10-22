The Palace condemns the ambush on Food and Drugs Administration Director General Nela Charade Puno where three policemen were killed in Camarines Sur last Thursday.

"We strongly denounce the ambush of FDA Director General Nela Charade Puno and her convoy in Camarines Sur which left at least three policemen dead and three others wounded," said Presidential Spokesperson Sal Panelo in a statement on Sunday.

"We commend the policemen who died in the line of duty express our condolences to their bereaved families and loved ones," added Panelo.

Panelo said authorities have advised Puno to defer attending the wake of the policemen in Camarines Sur.

On Thursday morning, Puno's convoy, consisting of her main vehicle and two police vehicles, was passing through Barangay Napolidan in Lupi, Camarines Sur at around 9:10 a.m., when around 20 alleged Mew People's Army rebels opened fire, resulting in the death of three police escorts and injury of three others.

Puno’s vehicle sped off as the assailants shot the tailing police car. DMS