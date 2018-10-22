The Philippine government said Sunday President Rodrigo Duterte's offer to communist guerrillas of dwelling and employment if they surrender is "not a form of bribery".

"The President's offer to the New People’s Army (NPA) for dwelling and employment, if and when their members lay down their arms, is a mere reiteration of his proposal to the rebel group to take a new tack in its advocacy," said Presidential Spokesman Sal Panelo in a statement.

"The President is not being less hostile, nor hostile for that matter, in his pronouncement during the inauguration of the Gaisano Grand Citygate Mall last October 19. We should not construe the President's aspiration for peace as a form of bribery," added Panelo.

Jose Maria Sison, founding chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines, told ANC in an interview that Duterte was "stupid" for thinking rebels will give up despite the government's offer of home and jobs. Sison said the revolutionary struggle will continue as long as its root causes are present.

Panelo said Duterte realizes the insurgency, which will be marking its 50th year, "only resulted in a series of forlorn tragedies involving Filipinos killing Filipinos."

"This armed conflict cannot go on for another fifty years, and in the mind of PRRD ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte), the same must end; and the sooner it ends, the better it is for our country," said Panelo.

Panelo said the cause of the communists" has not been accepted by an overwhelming majority of our people as evidenced by the decreasing numbers who espouse their ideology."

For peace talks to resume, Panelo said the communists must show "genuine sincerity". Duterte signed Proclamation No. 360 ending peace talks with the communists in November 2017.

"The government cannot sit with their leaders in the same negotiating table while the latter's armed comrades are fraudulently committing criminal acts and bringing harm to our people. These include the ambushing of our armed forces and innocent civilians while enforcing their so-called revolutionary taxes and destroying the properties of individuals or entities who refuse to give in to their orders," he said.

"We therefore challenge Mr. Sison, as well as his forces on the ground, if they truly believe in him, to walk the talk and support the President’s call for conciliation towards the nation's quest for just, sustainable and enduring peace in our motherland," said Panelo. DMS