The National Federation of Sugar Workers (NFSW) Negros condemns the killing of nine farmers on Saturday which means a total of a 45 persons have been killed during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement on Sunday, the federation said this happened on the first night of the land cultivation area they begun at Hacienda Nene in Purok Fire Tree Barangay Bulanon in Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

"Land cultivation area or bungkalan is our response to resonate our campaign for genuine agrarian reform and free land distribution. Farmers militantly occupy idle lands and collectively cultivate these lands in order to make it productive. Bungkalan reflects the failure of the government’s land reform program and the landlords’ refusal to distribute land to the tillers," the federation said. DMS