Unidentified men shot dead nine sugarcane workers in their makeshift homes in an open field at Barangay Bulanon, Sagay City, Negros Occidental Saturday night, a police report said Sunday.

Killed were Eglicerio Villegas, Angelipe Arsenal, a man identified as alias Pater, Dodong Laurencio, Morena Mendoza, Necnec Dumaguit, Bingbing Bantigue, Jomarie Ughayon Jr and Marchtel Sumicad.

Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, western Visayas regional director, said the shooting happened at Hacienda Nene, some 10 kilometers from Sagay City.

Chief Inspector Roberto Mansueto, police chief of Sagay City, said the gunmen were about 12 meters away from the victims as shown by bullet casings recovered.

Mansueto, in a phone interview, said the landowner told police this was due to a land ownership case.

"We are trying to find out which groups are involved," he said.

Mansueto said two of the victims, whom he did not name, were armed and fought back as shown by the presence of bullet casings from a. 38 caliber revolver and 12 gauge shotgun.

He said the victims' guns were most likely taken by the attackers.

Witnesses told police they heard a few gunshots. " Maybe the gunmen were trying to frighten them and it looks like there was an exchange of words which led to the shooting." Mansueto said. DMS