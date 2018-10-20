Three passengers of a boat which was hit by another vessel Thursday night were injured with one rushed to a hospital, the Philippine Coast Guard ( PCG) said in a report on Friday.

The PCG said MV Fastcat M11 was hit in the aft section by MV Ocean United of Oceanic Shipping Lines in the vicinity of Lauis Ledge in Talisay, Cebu.

Fastcat left the Port of Cebu for Tubigon, Bohol 70 passengers and rolling cargo around 8 pm. The PCG said it received the collision alarm at 8:45.

The PCG said MRRV 4004 was diverted from security operations in Mactan to proceed to the collision site.

Fastcat returned safely to Pier 3 in Cebu at 9:30 pm while Ocean United was directed to the anchorage area and medical personnel arrived to assist the injured passengers, the PCG said.

No oil spill was seen in the area of collision, and both ships will remain at the pier for investigation, the PCG said. DMS