The Philippine National Police (PNP) is examining possible lapses which led to the ambush by around 20 suspected New People's Army ( NPA) of a convoy of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Nela Charade Puno in Lupi, Camarines Sur on Thursday.

Three police officers were killed while Puno and three other policemen were not hurt. They were proceeding to an event in Daet, Camarines Norte.

Philippine National Police ( PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said in an ambush interview after a command conference in Camarines Sur there was an initial burst on gunfire and then the improvised bomb exploded. .

He said the other policemen shot it out with the attackers until reinforcements arrived.

"What we are looking at here is why there was no reinforcement given to the slain cops and those providing route security," he said, adding police cannot be "complacent"in the Bicol Region.

The fatalities were Senior Police Officer 1 Percival Rafael, PO1 Carlito Navarroza and PO1 Ralph Jason Vida.

Based on initial assessment, Albayalde said intelligence gathering must be improved. “We have found lapses and there is a shortcoming in intelligence ( gathering)," said Albayalde.

Albayalde said they are not finding fault but this is to improve security for police convoys. DMS