President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted he consulted a dermatologist due to his darkening face.

Duterte divulged this apparently to assuage concern over his health.

"It's good that I went to the derma and she's very good," he said in a speech on Thursday at the 44th Philippine Business Conference and Expo.

He said he used the facial cream of his longtime partner Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena and to his surprise, his face darkened.

"Then a dermatologist visited me. She's a lady but she's very good," Duterte said, adding that he was advised to use certain cream only which would not result to the discoloration of his face.

There were concerns about Duterte's health after he admitted early this month that he underwent endoscopy and colonoscopy twice.

But he also said that he was cancer-free. Celerina Monte/DMS