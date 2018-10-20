Malacanang rejected on Friday the proposal of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA) to conduct surprise drug tests to the candidates in the May 2019 elections.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, however, said the Palace favors voluntary drug testing.

"Mandatory drug testing for Senate and House of Representatives candidates is violative of the Constitution as it adds another qualification outside of that enumerated by the Constitution," said Panelo, who is also chief presidential legal counsel.

"The same principle applies to local candidates as it also adds to the qualification imposed by law," he added.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the only qualifications for a senator are the following: natural-born citizen of the Philippines, at least 35 years of age, able to read and write, a registered voter, and a resident of the country for not less than two years immediately preceding the day of the election.

The qualifications for the members of the House of Representatives are: a natural-born citizen of the Philippines, at least 25 years old, able to read and write, and except the party-list representatives, a registered voter in the district in which he shall be elected, and a resident thereof for a period of not less than one year immediately preceding the day of the election.

Under the Local Government Code, the qualifications for elective local officials are the following: must be a citizen of the Philippines; a registered voter in the barangay, municipality, city or province or, in case of a member of Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Sangguniang Panlungsod, or Sangguniang Bayan, the district where he intends to be elected; a resident therein for at least one year immediately preceding the day of the election; and able to read and write Filipino or any other language or dialect. The age requirements depend on the position to be held.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino has suggested holding a surprise drug test would prevent candidates to prepare for it.

He said PDEA has been conducting surprise drug tests by calling its officers and staff for a supposed meeting and then the room would be padlocked so they could only go out after the drug test. Celerina Monte/DMS