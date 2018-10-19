The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will apply the full force of the law against litterbugs after photos of trash on Boracay’s beachfront during the first day of the reopening dry run went viral on Facebook.

Photos of discarded trash along Boracay’s famous White Beach were taken just hours after Boracay was opened to local tourists for the 11-day dry run for Boracay’s soft opening slated for October 26, a DENR statement said Thursday..

DENR Undersecretary for Solid Waste Management and LGU Concerns Benny Antiporda said adopting a “zero tolerance policy” against litterbugs is the best way to prevent these problems.

The DENR official issued the statement after meeting with Compliant Association of Boracay (CAB), a newly-established group whose members include owners of hotels, resorts, retail shops and restaurants.

Antiporda said the DENR and other government agencies in charge of Boracay’s rehabilitation are amenable to CAB’s proposal to designate its pollution officers as “marshals” so they can have authority to go after litterbugs.

He also enjoined them to use their social media accounts to come up with a joint statement to remind people to be responsible. DMS