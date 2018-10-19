Three police escorts of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Nela Charade Puno were killed while three others were wounded in an ambush in Camarines Sur Thursday morning.

Camarines Sur police identified the fatalities as SPO1 Percival Rafael, PO3 Carlito Navarroza and PO1 Ralph Jason Vida. Wounded were PO1 Jonathan Perillo, PO1 Ruby Buena, and PO1 Rodolfo Gonzaga.

An initial police report said around 9:10 am along the national highway of Brgy. Napolidan, Lupi, Camarines Sur, around 20 alleged New People's Army member shot at the PNP marked vehicle where Puno and his police escorts were on board.

Philippine National Police ( PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said in an ambush interview they saw the incident as "intentional" because an improvised bomb exploded, which surprised her security.

The FDA chief was unharmed. She was scheduled to attend a Consumer Awareness Advocacy and Collaboration Activity in Daet, Camarines Norte when the incident happened.

Security personnel from 1st Camarines Sur Philippine Public Safety College responded and retaliated, stopping further damages or casualties.

The wounded persons were brought to the Bicol Medical Center.

Albayalde ordered the Bicol PNP to conduct hot pursuit operations in coordination with the Philippine Army against the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS