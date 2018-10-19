Malacanang cited on Thursday the advantages of having martial law in Mindanao as the country marked the first anniversary of Marawi siege.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo indicated the need to further extend martial law in Mindanao.

"Well, according to the military, the martial law has helped in the peace and order situation and it has dissuaded the terrorist from inflicting or the usual violence against the population," he said.

Asked if the martial law proclamation would be lifted soon, Panelo said, "As I said, if it is helping the population ? the population is not even opposing it. So to my mind, there is a need to extend it."

But he added that President Rodrigo Duterte would wait for the recommendation of the security officials on the final decision regarding martial law.

"According to the President that will depend on the advice, the recommendation of the military because they are the ones on the ground," Panelo said.

Duterte has declared martial law in May last year after the Maute-ISIS started occupying Marawi. With the approval of Congress, martial law imposition in Mindanao has been extended until the end of this year despite the liberation of Marawi on October 17 from the terrorists. Celerina Monte/DMS