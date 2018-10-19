Commuters have to take the brunt for now after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ( LTFRB) has approved the fare hike for buses and jeepneys.

"We really have to take the brunt as of the moment," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing.

He noted the rising prices of oil. "But if you noticed, there have been changes in the prices in the market, they’re slowly tapering. So I think the economic managers are right, this won't be permanent," Panelo added.

LTFRB has issued a memorandum raising the minimum fare for Metro Manila buses from P10 to P11, and for provincial buses, from P12 to P13, and additional P0.15 increase for every additional kilometer after the first 5 kilometers.

It also gave its nod for the P1 increase in jeepney fare to P10.

The fare hikes will take effect next month. Celerina Monte/DMS