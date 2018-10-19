President Rodrigo Duterte justified on Thursday his own political dynasty with his three children running in various posts in Davao City in May 2019 elections.

In a speech before the Filipino businessmen in a hotel in Manila, Duterte said he did not want political dynasty.

However, in the case of his hometown, he said he did not want to see Davao "in shambles," thus, before running for president in 2016, he made sure his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio would run for mayor.

Duterte ruled Davao for 23 years.

"So, I don't like dynasty, but we are forced. And you ask, you go to Davao. You conduct a survey. Those (criticizing) us about dynasty, tell that to the people. Ask the people..it's still political families...so that's politics," he said.

Duterte-Carpio will be seeking for re-election as mayor, while she made her youngest brother, Sebastian, as her running mate.

Former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, the eldest sibling, will be running as representative of the 1st District of Davao City.

"But my son is running. He’s running for congressman. He resigned as (vice) mayor in disgust because of his daughter, that picture inside Malaca?ang Palace," Duterte said.

Duterte was referring to Paolo, who quit as Davao City vice mayor on December 25 due to his public squabble with his 18-year old daughter who had a pre-debut pictorial in Malacanang and which drew criticisms from the public.

Paolo also cited the dragging of his name in the shabu smuggling controversy at the Bureau of Customs and which was investigated by the Senate. He denied any involvement in the smuggling case.

In the case of Sebastian, Duterte said he did not know why Duterte-Carpio made her younger brother her running mate.

In jest, he said Sebastian only knew about girls. But Duterte added with his youngest son's bid for vice mayor, he can do something good.

In the same speech, Duterte said Duterte-Carpio was behind the ouster of former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

"So be careful with that woman. She can oust even a Speaker...she operated in Davao as Mayor. Look what happened in Congress," he said, but added Alvarez is his friend.

Duterte-Carpio became irked with Alvarez when she was accused of being in the opposition when she formed her own regional party in Davao and when the then Speaker allegedly said that he could impeach the President.

She openly called for Alvarez's ouster.

Former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo succeeded Alvarez as House Speaker. Celerina Monte/DMS