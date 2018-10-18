A member of the Philippine Marines died while another was wounded in an encounter with alleged New People's Army members in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat last Sunday.

In a statement, Captain Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said Corporal Jonas Reyes was killed while Corporal Bryan dela Cruz was wounded in the clash at Sitio Lumoton of Barangay Datu Wasay.

Operating troops of 63rd Marine Company of Force Reconnaissance Group encountered alleged members of Guerilla Front 73 of Far South Mindanao Regional Committee (FSMRC), said Encinas. DMS