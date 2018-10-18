Malacanang assured on Wednesday that government forces have remained vigilant from any terrorist threat as the country marked the first anniversary of the liberation of Marawi City from the Maute-ISIS group.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the liberation of Marawi conveyed the strong message that the people stand and are united against the evil of terrorism.

"The deaths of Omar Maute and Isnilon Hapilon have thwarted the establishment of an Islamic caliphate in the area and curbed the possibility of the rebellion from spreading to other parts of the country. Despite this feat, the government, with the help of its armed forces, will remain vigilant in the midst of quiet for possible terrorist threats that may again strike our nation," he said.

Government forces fought the Maute-ISIS terrorists for about five months in Marawi from May 23 to October last year.

Over 1,000 people, mostly suspected terrorists, perished, while most parts of the city were heavily devastated.

The government has yet to formally start the rehabilitation of the most affected areas in Marawi. Celerina Monte/DMS