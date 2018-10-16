Death should not worry anyone, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday.

Duterte made the statement following earlier reports that his health has been deteriorating and his possibility of having cancer. But later, Duterte announced his medical procedure showed that he was negative of cancer.

"Death should not worry anybody. It’s inevitable and it can happen any day. So what is there to talk about?" he said.

He said the discoloration, which has been very obvious on his face, was due to his recent trip in Jordan.

"My discoloration. I went to Jordan, especially (in the) desert and I was watching the --- well I’m not, it’s --- it has something to do with military. I cannot discuss it with you in public," Duterte added. Celerina Monte/DMS