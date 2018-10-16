Senator Grace Poe wants just to be re-elected in next year's elections and not aiming to be number one as she was in 2013..

“I am just hoping for a continued support from our people, especially in the Senate, which is now being seen as the lone equalizer,” said Poe after filing her certificate of candidacy (COC) Monday.

“Becoming the topnotcher is just good for one’s ego,” she added.

She admitted her failure in the 2016 presidential race made her think twice about seeking re-election.

“Of course you remember the heartbreak (of 2016). But when you think about it, it gave us the opportunity to reach out to more people and help them,” said Poe, who is running as an independent.

Former Senator Lito Lapid also filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator but refused to answer questions from reporters.

Zajid Dong Mangudadatu, brother of Maguindanao Gov Esmael Mangundadatu, is also seeking a senatorial slot under PDP Laban of President Rodrigo Duterte. DMS