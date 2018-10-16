President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Monday the military and police to be neutral in the May 2019 elections.

In a speech during the Philippine Army's change of command, Duterte, however, said it would only him who would be involved in partisan politics since he is holding a political position.

"And let us make a deal here. Promise, we make a commitment to the Filipino people. This election, strictly we are all neutral. The Armed Forces, the police and the uniformed personnel of government, I am asking you not to indulge in partisan politics. We are not going to support anyone," he said.

"For my candidates, it's only me because this is a political position. But I expect everybody to respect that constitutional prohibition," he added.

Duterte also assured that next year's elections will be an honest one.

"Nobody but nobody can use government resources, not even (Christopher) Bong (Go). I will not allow it," he said.

Go just quit as Duterte's special assistant as he filed his certificate of candidacy for senator at the Commission on Elections in Intramuros on Monday afternoon

Duterte and other members of the Cabinet accompanied Go when he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC).

Duterte said he would campaign for his candidates. Celerina Monte/DMS