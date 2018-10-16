Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has dropped his ambition of becoming a senator and instead decided to be a nominee of a party-list group in the May 2019 elections.

In his last appearance before the Malacanang Press Corps on Monday in Malacanang, Roque said he heeded the advice of President Rodrigo Duterte not to run anymore for the Senate.

He talked with Duterte on Sunday night at Malago Club House in Malacanang.

"While it was always my intention to file a COC (certificate of candidacy) for Senate, I will actually file tomorrow a CON (certification of nomination) for party-list, under Luntian Pilipinas party-list which is an environmental party-list group," he said.

Roque said he will be the first nominee of the party-list group, and Ciara Sotto, daughter of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, will be the second nominee.

Asked what he discussed with Duterte during his meeting on Sunday night, he said, "I took his advice that the best option right now is to go back to Congress, which really was one of my options."

He admitted that the senatorial race would be tight since there are seven re-electionists and five comebacking senators, in addition to the new faces.

"Finance has always been a hindrance," he added.

Now that he is not the spokesman, Roque said it is time to be his "own person again."

"I'm now back to the old person that I was. I knew that as a spokesperson, I had no personal views. That period had ended. I'm able now to freely advocate for the many issues that are close to my heart," he said.

Roque's stepping down as spokesman virtually became controversial after he lamented he was left in the dark about Duterte's medical checkup two weeks ago, prompting him to say that he could not be effective anymore.

As an answer to Roque, Duterte said there were things about him that could only be shared with the family, such as his medical checkup.

Asked if he has regret for being the presidential spokesperson, Roque said, "None at all. Because as I said, it was my intention to serve the people by serving the President and I think I was able to do that, I was able to send and communicate to the people the achievements as well as the goals of the Duterte administration."

"And yes, it was a pleasure also to defend the President against his detractors because it is my firm conviction that anyone who has been given a democratic mandate must not only be respected but must be supported. And I make no?I have absolutely no regrets as far as that is concerned. It remains my conviction." Celerina Monte/DMS