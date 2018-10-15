A municipal councilor was killed while his son was wounded in an attack by an unidentified gunman in Masbate last Saturday.

Placer Municipal Police identified the victims as Antonio de Ocampo, and his son, Michael Angelo de Ocampo, both residents of Barangay Daraga.

The incident transpired at around 9:23 a.m. along the section of Barangay Katipunan.

Report said De Ocampo just went out from his car when the suspect appeared and shot him. Upon witnessing the incident, his son followed the suspect, but was also fired upon.

The son was taken to a hospital after sustaining injuries.

The suspect fled towards the direction of Barangay Esperanza.

Authorities are eyeing politics as the motive for the killing as De Ocampo was planning to run in next year's midterm elections.

Police investigation is under way to determine the identity of the suspect. Ella Dionisio/DMS