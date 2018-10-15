Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde has expressed concern over the series of election-related killings.

But the PNP chief said the public should not be alarmed as the law enforcers have been doing everything to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

"I think we should not be alarmed, but we are concerned on these series of incidents," Albayalde said in a television interview on Sunday.

Because of these, he said the PNP has instituted additional measures to beef up its operations.

"Aside from the National Investigations Task Force that we have created, we also activated the Special Operations Task Group that will oversee police operations, especially on those election-related (incidents)," he said.

The PNP is also validating the 7,000 barangays said to be "election hotspots".

Also part of the PNP security measures are the reshuffling of officers and the strengthening of its campaign against loose firearms and gun-for-hire groups.

"Three to four months ago, we gave directives to different regions to strengthen their campaign against the alleged private armed groups and loose firearms," Albayalde said.

"We are already monitoring some groups. If I'm not mistaken, there are around 72 groups already. Majority of them are in Mindanao," he added.

Election-related killings were reported in La Union, Masbate, Zamboanga and Lanao del Sur, according to Albayalde. Ella Dionisio/DMS