Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat warned on Sunday the tourists to only book with the accredited establishments as the government holds Monday a dry run for the reopening of Boracay island in Aklan.

Puyat, in a television interview, said the list of the 68 establishments that complied with the environmental laws can be found on the DOT's website and social media accounts.

"Tomorrow (Monday) is the start of the dry run and then they should keep in mind as tourists... that we already posted on our website and social media accounts that there are only 68 establishments that are accredited or have followed, or have been compliant with environmental laws," she said.

Puyat made the statement after they found out that some establishments that were not accredited or did not comply with the requirements were also accepting bookings.

"My worry was for those who booked (in the establishments) that are not in the list. When they go to Boracay, they will have no place to stay because these establishments that are not included in the 68 (accredited establishments) will not be allowed to open," she said.

The Tourism chief assured the public that they have enough people in the island to assist in the dry run.

She said Boracay is ready to receive 19,000 tourists a day once it is fully reopened.

She said the dry run is in preparation for the island's soft opening on October 26.

"October 26 is only the first phase. It takes more than 6 months to rehabilitate an island," she said.

According to Puyat, the opening of the next phases of the island will be in April and December next year.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the rehabilitation of Boracay last April after he likened it to a "cesspool." Ella Dionisio/DMS