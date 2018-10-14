Major General Ronnie Evangelista assumed his position as acting superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy ( PMA) in a ceremony last Friday at Fort Gregorio del Pilar, Baguio City.

Evangelista replaced Lieutenant General Donato San Juan II, who retires from the military after more than 38 years of service. San Juan was appointed PMA superintendent on February 2016.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Carlito Galvez handed the PMA symbol to Evangelista in the turnover ceremony.

Evangelista was commander of the newly activated AFP Special Operations Command (AFP SOCOM), and previously the commander of the Philippine Army Special Operations Command.

During his early years, Evangelista was also known as the liberator of Bohol Island as the Commander of 6th Special Forces Battalion.

San Juan improved the cadet recruitment program in the PMA and achieved an all-time high record of 28,336 qualified applicants for the cadet examination in 2018.

"Let me emphasize that PMA differs from other universities and institutions. Our primary focus of education is to solve dynamic and complex societal problems and put social order in our country. Our mission is to protect the people and the state and save lives and we cannot fail," Galvez said in his speech. DMS