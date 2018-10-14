A Pasig court on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment three Chinese and three Filipinos involved in the manufacture and transportation of nearly 800 kilos of shabu in San Juan City in 2016.

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 264 handed out three counts of life imprisonment each to Chen Wen De, Wu Li Yong and Shi Gui Xiong. They were also ordered to pay a fine of P30 million

each.

Sali Arafat, Basher Jamal and Abdullah Jahmal each received one count of life imprisonment and a fine of P10 million each.

In a 27-page decision, Pasig RTC Branch 264 Judge Genie Gapas-Agbada found Chen, Wu and Shi guilty of manufacturing, transporting and possessing narcotics in violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The three Filipinos were found guilty of transporting dangerous drugs,

The National Bureau of Investigation conducted investigations in three areas in San Juan on Dec. 23, 2016 where 793.238 kilos of shabu were confiscated.

In her decision, Gapas said the prosecution presented enough evidence to show the six conspired to manufacture and transport illegal drugs into the country. DMS