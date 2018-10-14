The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) welcomes the Philippines’ election to the UN Human Rights Council, according to a statement on Saturday.

The CHR said this " puts pressure on the Philippine government to address numerous allegations of human rights violations, starting with the growing cases of extrajudicial killings purportedly linked to the government’s campaign against illegal drugs."

"The Philippines’ credibility to be part of this body rests on its ability to effect actions that will concretely address these allegations, in line with its mandate to promote, protect, and fulfill the human rights of all and not just of a select few, " the CHR said.

"CHR will continue to perform its mandate of helping UN monitor the human rights situation on the ground as the country’s independent national human rights institution," it added. DMS