The Philippines' election in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) shows it recognizes the country’s efforts in protecting human rights and no tolerance of abuses, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Saturday.

Salvador Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel, said :“The Philippines’ re-election to the 47-member United Nations Human Rights Council for another 3-year term with a vote of 165 out of the 192 votes cast by Member-States is a recognition that our government respects human rights and will not tolerate abuse by those in authority.”

“Getting a seat in the UN Human Rights Council is a repudiation of the critics and detractors on President Duterte's unrelenting war against illegal drugs,” he said.

“We thank and commend the UN Human Rights Council, as well as the States that supported our country’s bid, for affirming the Philippines’ brand of human rights advocacy under the Duterte administration as truly responsive to our people’s needs and aspirations for a better and more dignified life,” he said.

The Philippines and Eritrea were some of the controversial countries elected to the UNHRC on Friday.

Panelo said the Philippines under Duterte "is at the forefront of this gigantic fight" against illegal drugs.

“The President's campaign against illegal drugs, corruption, and criminality has, in effect, been acknowledged by the international community as essential to the protection of the right to life, liberty and property of every peace-loving and law-abiding citizen of our State,” he said. DMS