Presidential son Paolo Duterte filed on Friday his certificate of candidacy ( COC) as congressman of Davao City.

The former Davao City vice mayor, who quit from his post during Christmas Day last year, said he reached a decision after consulting his family.

"This has been agreed upon by members of the family," he said. He said his father was aware of his political plans.

But Duterte, in a press conference following his arrival from Bali, Indonesia early Friday morning, said he did not know about his son's plan.

"I don’t know. Frankly, I have not talked to my son for the longest time. Well, he has his own family. Maybe he finds few opportunities for me to talk to him," the President said.

Paolo was accompanied by his sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, when he filed his COC as representative of the 1st District of Davao City at the Commission on Elections in Davao.

The presidential son resigned as Davao City vice mayor following a Senate investigation dragging his name into alleged drug smuggling activity at the Bureau of Customs and his public squabble with his 18-year old daughter by his former wife. Paolo denied any involvement in illegal drugs activities. Celerina Monte/DMS