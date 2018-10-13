President Rodrigo Duterte discussed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc the delineation of the two countries' sea boundaries.

Duterte met with Nguyen at the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Leaders' Gathering held in Bali, Indonesia.

"I also met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and this has something to do with delineation of our boundaries," he said in his arrival speech at the Davao City airport.

"And I told him that in due time, but we will take a longer period for we have to establish even our continental shelf limits," Duterte said.

Both the Philippines and Vietnam are claiming parts of the disputed South China Sea.

Duterte said that he and Nguyen have committed "to work more closely to achieve shared goals for stability in the region." Celerina Monte/DMS