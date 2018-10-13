Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo conducted on Friday his first briefing as the new presidential spokesperson.

Panelo, 74, replaced Harry Roque, whose resignation was not clear as he is still in China attending a conference.

According to Panelo, his position as a spokesman is concurrent with his being the CPLC.

He said he received a memorandum from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea dated October 11 regarding

his new post.

"In compliance with the instructions of the President, and to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service, you are hereby designated Presidential Spokesperson, effective immediately," Medialdea said in the memorandum.

Panelo said he will maintain the current set up of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson.

But before he conducts his regular press briefing, he said he would consult first with concerned secretaries or agencies so he could properly impart information needed by the public.

Roque, who as of Thursday had not tendered his resignation, is said to be running for the Senate.

Earlier, Duterte said he would reorganize the Presidential Communications Office by renaming it again as the Office of the Press Secretary.

He has said he might appoint Panelo in the OPS and at the same time as a spokesman. Celerina Monte/DMS