The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has snuffed out a s0-called Red October plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an ambush interview with reporters Friday in Quezon City, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said: “It’s no longer existent. It fizzled out because we uncovered and exposed it.”

He said documents about the ouster plot in the hands of the defense department and military were titled “Red October.”

He added when the military divulged the plot, key personalities behind this were forced to disband and abandon their plan.

AFP Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Brig. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., exposed the “Red October” plot against Duterte last month.

Parlade named the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), the Liberal Party (LP), the Magdalo Group (Trillanes faction), the Coalition For Justice, a group of supporters of ousted Chief Justice Lourdes Sereno and the Movement Against Tyranny, a group identified with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), as the figures behind the destabilization plot against Duterte administration.

Parlade claimed that 18 colleges and universities were recruitment hubs of the New People's Army (NPA). DMS