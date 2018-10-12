The Commission on Elections (Comelec ) declared the first day of filing certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the May 2019 polls a success.

Twenty-seven candidates and 18 party-list of organizations also filed their nominees.

“Overall, we can declare a successful first day of COC filing as we received no reports of major problems. But this are still just based on initial impressions and field reports,” said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez in a media briefing. “We hope this will constitute a trend in the remaining days.”

Senator Koko Pimentel, first to file under the administration’s PDP-Laban Party is singer Freddie Aguilar.

Pimentel is tied for fourth to fifth place with former Senator Lito Lapid, with 33 percent, according to a survey by Social Weather Stations on Thursday.

Topping the survey was Senator Cynthia Vilar, with 53 percent followed by Senator Grace Poe and Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano, both with 43 percent.

Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada is sixth with 31 percent, former Senator Mar Roxas seventh with 30 percent,

Senators Nancy Binay and Sonny Angara with 26 percent; former Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa 25 percent and former Senator Serge Osmena and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, both with 24 percent.

At 13th place was Senator Bam Aquino with 22 percent followed by Senator JV Ejercito with 19 percent and Francis Tolentino, whom SWS said commissioned the survey, with 16 percent.

Special Presidential Assistant Christopher "Bong" Go is 16th with 12 percent and former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque 18th with eight percent. DMS