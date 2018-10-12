The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday has expressed its condolences to Indonesia after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake killed three persons and injured several others in East Java on Thursday.

The Philippine Embassy in Jakarta said the earthquake was also felt in Lombok and in Bali hours after President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Denpasar for the ASEAN Leaders Gathering.

Ambassador to Indonesia Leehiong Wee, who is also in Bali, said the President and the rest of his delegation, including Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, were unharmed.

Wee said none of the estimated 201 Filipinos in East Java and 56 in Bali were affected by the tremor, which struck 84 kilometers from Sumenep Regency in East Java. DMS