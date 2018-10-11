President Rodrigo Duterte denied that Davao City-based businessman Michael Yang is his economic adviser.

This was after reports came out, saying Yang was Duterte's adviser.

"Cannot be because he’s a Chinese," Duterte said in a press conference in Malacanang on Tuesday night.

Duterte earlier cleared Yang from any involvement in illegal drugs.

He has indicated that Yang was a friend of Chinese Ambassador to Manila Zhao Juanhua, who even slept in the house of the Chinese businessman who owns Davao City Los Amigos mall.

Yang was also part of the entourage of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang when he visited the Philippines in November last year, he said. Celerina Monte/DMS