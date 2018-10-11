まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,780
$100=P5,410

10月11日のまにら新聞から

Philippines intends VFAs with Japan, other ASEAN countries: Lorenzana

［ 125 words｜2018.10.11｜英字 ］

The Philippines intends to forge a visiting forces agreement ( VFA) with Japan and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Wednesday.

"Of course, because a major part of any military-to-military exercise now includes humanitarian disaster assistance," said Lorenzana of the intent to seek a visiting forces with Japan and other ASEAN nations..

Lorenzana said a visiting forces agreement "will allow troops from other countries to stay here, to come here, exercise with us or do humanitarian assistance." "So, that will be very good if we will have VFAs with our neighboring countries," added Lorenzana,

Japan was an observer in the recent Philippine-US military exercise in Subic.

The Philippines has visiting forces agreements with the United States and Australia. DMS