Six members of an alleged criminal group operating in Rizal province and nearby cities in Metro Manila were killed a buy-bust operation on Tuesday morning.

Rizal police said in a report two were identified by their aliases: Henry and Atan while the identities of the four remain unknown.

Senior Superintendent Lou Evangelista, Rizal provincial police director, said the perpetrators were said to be remnants of the Waray Waray Group whose leader is alyas "Henry".

Recovered in the encounter which took place at 8:15 am in Baramgay Double L in San Isidro, Rodriguez, Rizal were one caliber .45 pistol, one caliber .40 pistol, one 9mm pistol, three caliber .38 revolver pistols, one hand grenade, 70 pieces suspected shabu approximately weighing 50 grams with Dangerous Drugs Board value of P100,000. DMS