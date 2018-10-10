The Philippine National Police (PNP) said they have no leads on the slaying of Ozamiz City Regional Trial Court Judge Eduardo Pintac on Monday.

"We have not received any update or if there are persons of interest. I have not received any report, " said PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde in an ambush interview in Taguig on Tuesday.

"The only information we have is that he issued warrants of arrest against Parojinog (clan) and we really do not know ( if this the motive). He is also the judge handling the case of a senior office," added Albayalde.

Pintac was shot dead on Monday afternoon as he going home in Ozamiz City.

Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro urged the police to solve the killing of Pintac.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said it will be investigating this case.

"It is most concerning especially that Judge Pinlac is known to be handling charges against Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs," the CHR said in a statement.

Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Sr., his wife and 12 others were killed in a gunfight as police tried to serve a search warrant on their home on July 30, 2017 on Ozamiz.

Nova Princess and her brother Reynaldo Jr are detained at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

Pintac did not allow the Parojinog siblings to attend the funeral of their parents. DMS