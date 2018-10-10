President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that he is cancer-free.

"I'm not cancerous. So do not be so afraid...it's negative," Duterte said in a press conference in Malaca?ang.

He said this was the result of his repeated endoscopy and colonoscopy last week at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

He said he has a problem with his Barret's ( esophagus), which "badly eroded" because he returned to drinking liquor.

"I just like to drink. I'm a brandy boy," he said, adding that even if he is alone, he drinks three shots of brandy.

Duterte said the actual result of his medical condition is not for public consumption

Duterte said if not only for his family, he would not undergo any further medical test.

Earlier, his spokesman said Duterte prefers his medical information to be "confidential and private" as of the moment.

In a press briefing, Secretary Harry Roque said he did not confirm nor deny the statements of other Cabinet officials that Duterte was "cancer-free."

"I am saying I am not privy to information. And what the President I think said yesterday was he wants his medical information to remain confidential and private," he said.

Interior and Local Government Officer-in-charge Eduardo Ano and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo were quoted in some media reports that Duterte was cancer-free after undergoing again medical tests last week. Celerina Monte/DMS