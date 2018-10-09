Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque attended on Monday the Cabinet meeting presided over by President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacanang despite an earlier statement he would be on a leave of absence for about a week.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who was present in the meeting, said Roque was in attendance also.

"Sec. Harry has not tendered his resignation," he said in a text message to reporters.

Roque did not hold his regular press briefing on Monday as his staff told the media that he was on leave.

Last Friday, the spokesman said he would use the weekend to consider his options, including the possibility of resigning after he was kept in the dark about Duterte's medical check up when he skipped his official schedule last Wednesday.

Roque is said to be running also for the Senate in next year's elections, while Duterte also offered him to be the possible Press Secretary and to defer political plans. Celerina Monte/DMS