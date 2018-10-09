The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said there will be "no police intervention to suppress academic freedom, speech, expression and other fundamental liberties exercised in our campuses."

PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said on Monday talks between top police officials and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will continue following a meeting with National Capitol Region Police Director Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.

"It's a very fruitful meeting where we agreed to have close coordination with CHED. We will not go inside campus. No, will never do that so people will not misinterpret it when we have to go to schools. We will coordinate closely with CHED," said Albayalde.

Albayalde said communist entry into schools is "small" but the PNP is "concerned about the welfare and the education of our students because they are emotional can be easily influenced."

"But there should be no abuse of academic freedom to the point that some will teach the youth to follow groups, whether it's leftist armed groups that go against the government," he said.

Albayalde said it sad to see the military encountering youths, aged 21 or 22, in firefights.

"You could just imagine if you are their parents. You sent them to school and you thought they were studying hard and after they graduate, they join the armed struggle ( against the government), " said Albayalde.

Eleazar said CHED head Prospero de Vera will be talking to heads of colleges and universities and he will get in touch with the PNP. Eleazar said he will invite Albayalde to this meeting. DMS