Philippine military and defense department officials condoled with the family of a Japanese soldier who died on Sunday at a hospital after figuring in a vehicular accident in Zambales.

."We are condoling with the family of the bereaved for his untimely death," said Navy spokesman Commander Jonathan Zata of Sgt Maehara Suguru of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force.

In a statement, Department of National Defense public affairs chief Arsenio Andolong extended the department's condolences to the family of Suguru.

Andolong said Suguro died "in a most unfortunate vehicular accident while he was in our country as a member of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force contingent."

Zata said the van where Duguru and Sgt Yoshinori Yano were riding was negotiating a curve when it hit a 14-wheeler truck on the opposite lane on October 2.

Zata said the injuries sustained by the Filipino driver and Suguro's fellow Japanese soldier were minor and were released from a hospital on Oct. 2.

"Unfortunately, Sgt. Maehara sustained tremendous head injuries which caused him to be in the ICU (intensive care unit) for a couple of days until he expired last Oct. 7," said Zata.

Zata said the soldiers were part of a team tasked to bring in food and other requirements for those taking part in the Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat or Kamandag Exercise.

Japan's participation in the drill is limited to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. They are observing counter-terror exercises between the US and Filipino. DMS