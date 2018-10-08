Government troops on Saturday killed one of the suspects in the Isulan, Sultan Kudarat bombings.

Maj. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said Norodin Tajib was slain during the conduct of support to law enforcement operation of the combined troops of 601st Infantry Brigade at vicinity Sitio Lab, Brgy Kuloy, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao

The operation was launched after local residents reported to them the presence of the said bombers.

While the troops were moving towards the house of Tajib, more or less five individuals scampered towards different directions where one of them threw a homemade hand grenade, prompting the troops to neutralize the said suspect, Encinas said.

The individuals were allegedly involved in the bombings in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat last August 28 and September 2, he said.

Recovered from the scene were one improvised explosive device, two improvised hand grenades, three cellphones and subversive documents. Ella Dionisio/DMS