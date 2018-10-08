Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has been asked to postpone his senatorial bid as he was offered the Press Secretary post, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said.

In a radio interview on Saturday, Andanar said the Duterte administration is planning to revive the Office of the Press Secretary after Senate President Vicente Sotto III proposed it during the PCOO's budget hearing last week.

“We talked to Secretary Harry Roque if he can postpone his candidacy because the Communications team needs him,” Andanar said.

He added that President Rodrigo Duterte himself supports this.

Duterte earlier offered Roque a new post as he has said that his spokesman would not win in the senatorial elections next year.

But Roque said he has to think over the President's offer, noting that the position has yet to be organized. Ella Dionisio/DMS