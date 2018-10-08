Many Filipinos have expressed concern over President Rodrigo Duterte's health as shown by a survey.

Released on Sunday, the Social Weather Stations said that of the 1,500 respondents nationwide, 45 percent have expressed belief that Duterte has health problems, 26 percent said otherwise, while 29 percent were undecided.

Asked how worried they were that Duterte has health problems, the survey found that 55 percent answered in the affirmative, 44 percent said they were not worried.

In the same survey, 61 percent of the Filipinos said, "Pres. Duterte’s state of health is a public matter that is why the public should be informed of everything about this," while 33 percent said otherwise.

The latest survey was conducted from September 15-23, using face-to-face interviews with sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Duterte earlier admitted that he had undergone another endoscopy.

He has said that if it would be found out that he has a Stage 3 cancer, he would no longer prolong his stay in office. Ella Dionisio/DMS