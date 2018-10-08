President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Hong Kong on Saturday to take some rest.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go, on his Facebook page, posted Duterte's photos while inside a store and eating in a restaurant.

Aside from Go, the President was accompanied by his long-time partner Cielito "Honeylet" Avance?a and their daughter Veronica "Kitty" Duterte.

"Before fake news come out...the President also needs rest," Go said on his post on Oct. 6, 10:05pm.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a text message to reporters on Sunday, defended Duterte's unscheduled trip to Hong Kong.

"He has been working since June 30, 2016. Can they not allow him a weekend break?” he said.

In an earlier post on Saturday by verafiles.org, Duterte was seen wearing a cap and a face mask while inside a Uniqlo store in Hong Kong. It was not clear why he was wearing such - whether he wanted to hide himself from the public or because of his health condition.

Duterte earlier admitted that he again undertook an endoscopy.

He has said that if it would be discovered that he has a Stage 3 cancer, he would not prolong his stay in office.

In a later post, Go shared Duterte's photos showing that he was holding yellow dresses, including a jacket.

"Even if the yellows continue to criticize Tatay Digong, he still chose dress, which is color yellow!!!" Go said.

The yellow refers to opposition Liberal Party.

According to Go, Duterte and his companions, including members of the Presidential Security Group, arrived in Hongkong early Saturday morning and would return to the country on the following day.

On Saturday afternoon, when asked where the President was, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte was in Davao City. Celerina Monte/DMS